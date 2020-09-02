Digital India: Govt departments to stop printing calendars, diaries, schedulers

The Finance Ministry on September 2 issued guidelines under economy measures to promote digitisation, wherein it has banned printing of diaries, greeting cards, coffee table books, calendars in physical form. All such items will now be issued only in the digital form.

"As the world is increasingly moving towards adopting digital force

multipliers for productivity and given the fact that using technological innovations for planning, scheduling and forecasting is known to be economical, efficient and effective, the Government of India has decided that there will be no further activities towards printing wall calendars, desktop calendars, diaries, festival greeting cards and similar materials by all Ministries/Departments/Autonomous Bodies and other organs of the Government," the Department of Expenditure has said.

It added that the measures will come into force with immediate effect.

Coffee table books, which have also been banned, are to be substituted by e-books.