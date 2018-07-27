Digifest to boost innovation, help youth associate with Rajasthan govt: IT Dept secy

Events like Digifest help people to experiment with innovative ideas as well as associate with the government, a senior official said. Rajasthan is bigger than many countries.

We need to have such fairs (Digifests) in the state for people to get associated with us - whether it is a start-up, a common man, youth who wants to leverage the tools like IT and who can come out with innovative ideas, Akhil Arora, Principal Secretary at the Department of IT and Communications, told PTI.

Speaking about the response to the Digifest, Arora said "in the last two days more than 30,000 people have come here."

Most local and nearly 3,000 youths from other states of country have come to participate in the Hackathon, which is a major attraction of the Digifest, he said.

Hackathon gives an opportunity to various individuals from the field of information technology and e-governance to showcase their skills.

Rajasthan DigiFest Bikaner hosted five events under the fest - Hackathon, Tec Rush, Startup Fest, IT expo and job fair.

Being organised by the state government's Information Technology and Communications department, the fifth edition of Rajasthan Digifest, which started here on July 25, concludes today.

While the first edition of the event was organised by the state government in Jaipur in 2016, the second and third were organised in the following year in Kota and Udaipur, respectively. The fourth edition was held earlier this year in Jaipur.

"We have got seven divisional headquarters. Even with this frequency, as of now, we have been able to cover only four of them, including Jaipur," Arora said.

"If we cover all the divisional headquarters, what we can ensure is that even the adjacent districts are able to participate and we take the message, the information, the service delivery mechanism and the opportunity to engage with us to all the concerned parties," he added.