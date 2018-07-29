'Digi yatra' facility likely to take off in 2 months: Prabhu

The civil aviation ministry's proposed "digi yatra" facility, which seeks to make flying speedy and hassle-free, is expected to be rolled out in the next two months, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu has said.

The initiative, "digi yatra", seeks to minimise paperwork for air travel under a digital system for airport entry and boarding flights using a passenger's Aadhaar number and mobile phone.

Under the system, the civil aviation ministry is looking to make ticket booking, airport entry and boarding pass security check-in digital.

"We are coming out with an absolute futuristic system, called digi yatra. Hopefully, this will be launched in the next two months itself," Prabhu, the civil aviation minister, said at an even here last evening.

With this system (digi yatra), a passenger's biometrics such as your facial or iris will be captured once he enters the airport and the person will be able to go through a full-life cycle of travel barring security, he said.

Prabhu was, however, quick to add the government will ensure the Supreme Court's privacy guidelines are not violated while implementing the system, which will be optional.

"It will not just be Aadhaar-based. It will be any identity. Once you are able to establish your identity you will be able to enter (the airport) entire life cycle of it.

"And therefore it will be an option. If somebody does not want to reveal identity he can go through the normal process. So we will not be violating guidelines (on privacy) of the Supreme Court. In fact, we will completely follow the SC guidelines," he said.

The minister said trials are currently underway before the actual roll out of the facility.

"Currently, we are undertaking some trials and they have been successful. In security we are also thinking to bring some changes," said Prabhu, who is also the commerce and industry minister.

Prabhu also said that the government is working on a comprehensive and integrated plan for 2035 Aviation, which is expected to be ready in the next few months.

"There has been not been a vision for the aviation sector in a comprehensive manner. The 2035 Aviation plan envisages setting up all the infrastructure and manufacturing of planes and drones, bringing in technology in to making this happen. The airline industry will participate in it," he said.

Prabhu said a lot of work on the plan has already been done, adding, "The plan will be ready in the next few months."

He said the Centre plans to organise a first-of-its kind aviation event, most likely in December, in which all industry stakeholders, including airlines, airports and travel agents, among others, will come together on one platform.