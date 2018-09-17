Difficult to measure the threat posed by 'urban naxals', says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said it was difficult to measure the threat posed by 'urban naxals' but stressed that the "challenges" would be faced accordingly.

The term 'urban naxals' came into prominence following the arrest of five Left-wing activists in multi-city raids by the Maharashtra police for their alleged Maoist links.

Asked how dangerous the threat was from the 'urban naxals', he quipped: “You have asked a very difficult question. What will be its parameters and how it could be measured?”

“As per the feedback, there are certain challenges and we will face these challenges,” Singh said in his reply to another question on the arrest of the activists in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

The home minister was talking to reporters at the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters here after inaugurating two pilot projects of high-tech comprehensive integrated border management system (CIBMS) along the International border.

The Supreme Court said it will examine whether there is material supporting the arrest of the activists as the bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra extended till September 19 the house arrest of Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha.

About Hizbul Mujahideen reportedly extending roots to north-east, the home minister said he did not want to get into the details of it but assured that the security forces would wipe out the extremists.

“Whether (its) naxalism or terrorism in northeast and Kashmir, our army and other security forces are facing them with determination and giving them befitting response,” he said.

“You have seen that the terrorism in north-east has almost ended, naxalism is heading towards its end and all our forces army, paramilitary forces and Jammu and Kashmir police are fighting terrorism with coordination and are fulfilling their responsibilities,” he said.