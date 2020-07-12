App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 01:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Diesel price nears Rs 81 after 16 paise increase

This took the retail selling price to Rs 80.94 per litre in the national capital -- the highest ever.

PTI

Diesel price in the national capital on Sunday inched towards the Rs 81 per litre-mark following a rate hike after a four-day hiatus. Diesel price on Sunday was increased by 16 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned oil marketing companies.

This took the retail selling price to Rs 80.94 per litre in the national capital -- the highest ever.

There was no change in petrol price for almost two weeks, and it continues to be priced at Rs 80.43 per litre.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

While diesel price was last revised on July 7, petrol rates were last changed on June 29.

In the last five weeks, diesel price has increased on 24 occasions while petrol rates have risen 21 times.

The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 totals to Rs 9.17 for petrol and Rs 11.55 for diesel.

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 87.19 -- unchanged since June 29, while diesel rate was hiked to Rs 79.17 litre from Rs 79.05.
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 01:11 pm

tags #India #petrol prices

