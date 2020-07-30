App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Diesel price in Delhi to drop by over Rs 8/litre as govt cuts VAT

With the Delhi Cabinet approving a cut in value added tax, the diesel price in Delhi will fall to Rs 73.64 from Rs 82 per litre, said CM Arvind Kejriwal

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Diesel prices in Delhi could fall by over Rs 8 per litre after the Delhi Cabinet on July 30 approved a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on diesel to 16.75 percent from 30 percent.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the VAT cut will reduce price of diesel in the national capital to Rs 73.64 per litre from Rs 82 per litre. That is a reduction of Rs 8.36 per litre.

The chief minister said the move is aimed at helping businesses in Delhi recover after having faced losses due to the novel coronavirus pandemic-triggered lockdown.

In early May, the Delhi government had hiked VAT on petrol and diesel to 30 percent from 27 percent and 16.75 percent, respectively. This was expected to boost the state revenue, which had taken a massive hit due to the lockdown.
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 12:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #diesel #Economy #India

