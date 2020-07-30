Diesel price in Delhi to drop by over Rs 8/litre as govt cuts VAT

Diesel prices in Delhi could fall by over Rs 8 per litre after the Delhi Cabinet on July 30 approved a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on diesel to 16.75 percent from 30 percent.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the VAT cut will reduce price of diesel in the national capital to Rs 73.64 per litre from Rs 82 per litre. That is a reduction of Rs 8.36 per litre.

The chief minister said the move is aimed at helping businesses in Delhi recover after having faced losses due to the novel coronavirus pandemic-triggered lockdown.