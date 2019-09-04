App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Didn't participate in NRC exercise, don't have to prove our citizenship: Bhumiputras of Assam

According to an NRC official, the number of people who did not apply for their names to be included in the NRC will run into thousands across Assam

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Pic: Data entry operators of National Register of Citizens (NRC) carry out correction of names and spellings at an NRC Seva Kendra at Birubari in Guwahati, Assam. (Image: PTI)
File Pic: Data entry operators of National Register of Citizens (NRC) carry out correction of names and spellings at an NRC Seva Kendra at Birubari in Guwahati, Assam. (Image: PTI)

The final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was released on August 31 and the names of 19 lakh people were excluded from it.

Even though the central government has assured that the people excluded from the final list will not be detained and will be given 120 days for legal recourse, there is a sense of panic and fear among the people of Assam.

Amidst the morose atmosphere in the Northeastern state, there is a set of people who did not even register for the exercise.

Thousands of people, including those from tribal communities in Upper Assam, did not apply for inclusion of their names in the final NRC, saying they did not need to prove their citizenship as they were ‘sons and daughters of the soil’ residing in the area for generations.

According to a report by The Times of India, the number of such people is estimated to be 8,000 in the Upper Assam districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Sivasagar alone. These three districts are known for their high concentration of tribal and indigenous people.

44-year-old Ananta Sonowal, belonging to the indigenous Sonowal Kachari tribe and residing in Dibrugarh, told the newspaper, “My two sons and I did not apply. However, my wife got her name included in the NRC from her mother’s side. I felt it was a completely fruitless exercise. We are bhumiputras (sons of the soil). Our surnames are a proof of our identity. The names of indigenous people should have been automatically included.”

Another resident of Hatimura village of Dibrugarh said he did not fill the form because he found it too complicated. “We are residing here for three generations. We were born and raised here. I don’t think there should be any problem even if our names are not there in the NRC,” he added.

According to an NRC official, the number of people who did not apply for their names to be included in the NRC will run into thousands across Assam. The reasons for this range from lethargy to sheer indifference and the lack of urgency, which the officer said was “surprising”  considering the fact that the entire exercise was to separate genuine citizens from illegal ones.

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #Assam #India #National Register of Citizens (NRC)

