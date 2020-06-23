Did well in spite of constraints, see good uptick in rural markets: Hero MotorCorp's Pawan Munjal

Pawan Munjal, Chairman and Managing Director of Hero MotoCorp, said the company is seeing a very strong uptick in rural markets. In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, he added that the recent government stimulus focussed on rural and semi-urban markets and pointed out that the company has a 50-50 presence in rural as well as urban markets.

Munjal said that even though May was not a good one for businesses the world over, the two-wheeler giant did very well despite the constraints. He said the company sold over one lakh two-wheelers in May.

While noting that business so far have been very encouraging, Munjal said they have very high targets set for June. Around 96 percent of the company's dealerships have opened for business and all its eight factories have resumed operations. He noted that employees have also returned back to factories and offices.

The COVID-19-led nationwide lockdown had battered businesses in India and across the world, with the auto sector emerging as one of the worst-hit. In April, over 100 automobile manufacturing factories across India were ordered to shut as part of the measures to arrest the spread of novel coronavirus.