Did well in spite of constraints, see good uptick in rural markets: Hero MotorCorp's Pawan Munjal

Pawan Munjal, Chairman and Managing Director of Hero MotoCorp, said the company is seeing a very strong uptick in rural markets. In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, he added that the recent government stimulus focussed on rural and semi-urban markets and pointed out that the company has a 50-50 presence in rural as well as urban markets.
Munjal said that even though May was not a good one for businesses the world over, the two-wheeler giant did very well despite the constraints. He said the company sold over one lakh two-wheelers in May.
While noting that business so far have been very encouraging, Munjal said they have very high targets set for June. Around 96 percent of the company's dealerships have opened for business and all its eight factories have resumed operations. He noted that employees have also returned back to factories and offices.
