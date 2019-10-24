Dhule Rural Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Dhule Rural Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Dhule Rural is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Dhule district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 66.86% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 59.95% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kunal (Baba) Rohidas Patil won this seat by a margin of 46082 votes, which was 19.65% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 234571 votes.