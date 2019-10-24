Dhule Rural Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Dhule Rural Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Dhule Rural Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Dhule Rural constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Dhule Rural is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Dhule district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Dhule Rural Assembly Election Result 2019
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 66.86% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 59.95% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kunal (Baba) Rohidas Patil won this seat by a margin of 46082 votes, which was 19.65% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 234571 votes.Prof Shard Patil won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 18982 votes. SS polled 193169 votes, 52.06% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
