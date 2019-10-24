Dhule City Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Dhule City Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Dhule City Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Dhule City constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Dhule City is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Dhule district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 54.53% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 50.7% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Anil Anna Gote won this seat by a margin of 12928 votes, which was 8.28% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 156056 votes.Anil Anna Gote won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 28741 votes. LKSGM polled 136698 votes, 43.58% of the total votes polled.
