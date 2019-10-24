Dhule City Election Result 2019 LIVE: AIMIM's Shah Faruk Anwar in the lead

Dhule City is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Dhule district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Dhule City Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 54.53% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 50.7% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Anil Anna Gote won this seat by a margin of 12928 votes, which was 8.28% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 156056 votes.