Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhoni highest taxpayer in Bihar and Jharkhand with Rs 12.17 crore filed as ITR

The 37-year-old cricketer's tax has seen a rise from Rs 10.93 crore paid in 2016-17 fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former Indian cricket captain continues to occupy the top spots, his latest act makes him the highest personal income taxpayer of Bihar and Jharkhand for fiscal 2017-18, with Rs 12.17 crore. The news was confirmed by senior IT officials in Ranchi on Monday.

As per a report by The Economic Times, Dhoni, who voluntarily retired from the captaincy of Indian ODI and T20 squads in 2016, still is an A category player, in the prescribed player slabs of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

His earnings from endorsement contracts has not stopped even after giving up captaincy. He also owns different business ventures, which form a significant part of his overall earnings. In fact, the 37-year-old cricketer's tax outgo has increased from 2016-17 FY which was Rs 10.93 crore.

Forbes in 2015, had estimated Dhoni’s net worth to be $111 million. He made $31.5 million in 2015, and he featured as one of Forbes' top 100 richest athletes for the same year.

His other income streams include ownership of a football franchise in Indian Super League, joint ownership of Ranchi Rays franchise in Hockey India League, and an apparel line launched in 2017. He has also submitted a proposal to build a five-star hotel in Ranchi.

Joint commissioner of IT headquarters (Bihar and Jharkhand) Nisha Oraon Singhmaar confirmed that Dhoni has been the highest individual tax-payer in Jharkhand and Bihar for the 2017-18 FY.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 12:53 pm

