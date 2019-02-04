App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 09:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dharna will continue till Friday: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee is sitting on a dharna at the Metro Channel in Esplanade area in the heart of the city, the same spot she had sat on a 26-day fast in 2006 against the acquisition of farmland at Singur for the Tata Motors factory.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her dharna against the CBI's attempt to grill the Kolkata Police chief in the chit fund scam cases will continue till Friday in view of the upcoming boards examinations.

Banerjee is sitting on a dharna at the Metro Channel in Esplanade area in the heart of the city, the same spot she had sat on a 26-day fast in 2006 against the acquisition of farmland at Singur for the Tata Motors factory.

She has termed her dharna as "satyagraha" against the CBI and the Centre, which she said was attempting a "coup" in Bengal.

"This demonstration will continue till February 8. Because the boards examinations will be starting soon and we will not be playing the loudspeakers," she said.

related news

Earlier in the day, Banerjee had said she would continue her "satyagraha" till the country and its Constitution are "saved".

A CBI team had gone to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence in the city on Sunday to question him in connection with multi-crore chit fund scams, but was denied permission, bundled into jeeps and whisked to a police station.

The Trinamool Congress supremo has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of trying to organise a "coup" in the state and alleged that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is directing CBI to harass political opponents on the orders of the prime minister.

Effigies of Modi and Shah were burnt in several parts of the state including Burdwan, Birbhum, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts.

Trinamool activists also blocked trains in Howrah and Hooghly districts and put up blockades on the national highway in Bankura district.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 09:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mamata Banerjee #west bengal

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.