App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dharmendra Pradhan meets Mongolian delegation, discusses ways to enhance economic cooperation

Pradhan said he has discussed the progress of an oil refinery project in Sainshand, Mongolia, for which India is assisting with a credit line of $1,236 million.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on January 10 held a meeting with Mongolian delegation and discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations and enhance economic cooperation in areas such as oil, gas and steel. "Met with H.E Mr. L. Oyun-Erdene, Minister, Chief Secy. & Co-Chairman of Mongolia-India Joint Commission. Discussed ways to further strengthen India-Mongolia strategic partnership and expand our relationship into newer areas of economic cooperation, including in oil, gas & steel," Pradhan, who is also the minister for petroleum and natural gas, said in a tweet.

In a series of tweets, he informed about the issues discussed at the meeting.

Pradhan said he has discussed the progress of an oil refinery project in Sainshand, Mongolia, for which India is assisting with a credit line of $1,236 million.

Close

The Mongol refinery is the largest project of Indian assistance outside immediate neighbourhood, he said.

related news

On completion, he said the refinery will meet almost the domestic Mongolian requirement of petroleum products, help enhance Mongolia's long-term energy security and economic development and also promote development of ancillary industries related to refinery and pipeline operations.

"Further, we explored potential for sourcing of coking coal at competitive prices from Mongolia for steel industry in India and securing raw material supply availability, especially coking coal, to achieve our ambitious target of 300 MT (million tonne) crude steel capacity by 2030-31," the minister added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 08:20 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Dharmendra Pradhan #India #Mongolia

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.