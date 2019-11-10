Dharmendra Pradhan leaves for UAE to attend Abu Dhabi Petroleum Exhibition

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan has embarked on a three-day visit to UAE where he will discuss issues of bilateral hydrocarbon as well as steel sector engagement within the overall framework of India-UAE Strategic Partnership, an official statement said on Sunday. Pradhan, accompanied by an official and business delegation, is visiting UAE from November 10-12, the statement issued by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said.

The minister has been invited by UAE Minister of State and ADNOC CEO Dr. Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber to participate in the inaugural ministerial session of Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) on November 11, and also in a ministerial panel discussion to be held on the same day.

"The minister, together with UAE Minister of State and CEO, ADNOC Dr. Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, will be jointly inaugurating the India Pavilions set up by Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI), Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)," it said.

"Pradhan is also scheduled to meet his UAE counterparts H.E. Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, and H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO and discuss issues of bilateral hydrocarbon as well as steel sector engagement within the overall framework of India-UAE Strategic Partnership," it added.

The DGH will be conducting a roadshow to attract foreign investment by global oil and gas majors in India's Exploration & Production (E&P) and other areas in oil & gas sector, it added.

On the sidelines of ADIPEC, Pradhan will also meet his counterparts from various other countries and heads of international energy organisations and CEOs of global oil and gas companies, who are attending the ADIPEC- 2019.

He will also use the occasion to explore opportunities for steel exports to the Middle East countries.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), ADIPEC will take place from November 10-14 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the ministry statement said.