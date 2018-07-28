App
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2018 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dharmendra Pradhan lays foundation stone of skill training centre for women

The land for the Mohali NSTI was given by farmers of village Saneta and the cost of the project was Rs 17 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today laid the foundation stone of the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) for Women here. At present, the NSTI operates out of a temporary campus in Rajpura.

The people of Punjab were naturally gifted in skills of various kinds and the state was a leader in many fields, the minister for petroleum and natural gas, skill development and entrepreneurship said.

"The challenge is to match the skills with the needs of the time and latest economic necessities," he said, adding that the Mohali centre would be developed into 'Trainers Training Institute'.

It would go a long way in setting the skill standards in the country and creating skilled youth suitable for employment, he added.

Pradhan said the NSTI scheme was planned in 2015 and was being implemented in almost all parts of the country.

The institute would not only be imparting training in traditional fields for women like beauty care, cosmetology and fashion design but also in other areas.

The land for the Mohali NSTI was given by farmers of village Saneta and the cost of the project was Rs 17 crore, the minister said.

Besides, the minister also launched the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) that would impart education to differently-abled people.

Pradhan said it was the endeavour of the Central government that each district of the country should have a PMKK centre.

At the Mohali PMKK, differently-abled as well as able-bodied people will get access to education, the minister said.

The NSTI and PMKK were launched as part of the 'Skill India' campaign under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan said.
First Published on Jul 28, 2018 06:55 pm

tags #Dharmendra Pradhan #NSTI #Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra #Punjab

