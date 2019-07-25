Dharmendra Pradhan lauds PM Modi's decision of building museum for ex PMs

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision of building a museum for all former prime ministers of India.

Earlier in the day, Modi said his government will establish a grand museum dedicated to all former prime ministers, as he pitched for a "new political culture" to get rid of "political untouchability".

"Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi believes, India has been made by the collective efforts of leaders and people. Every PM's legacy should be honoured, preserved and showcased," Pradhan, who is also the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, said in a tweet.

This is New India which honours every contribution made towards taking the nation forward, he said.