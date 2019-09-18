App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 02:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dharmendra Pradhan bats for direct flights between Bhubaneswar, Dubai

Noting that the government has created "ground- breaking" progress in developing regional air connectivity through the UDAN scheme, the Petroleum and Steel Minister said at present Bhubaneswar is only connected to Bangkok via direct flight service.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought prompt steps to launch direct flight services between Bhubaneswar and Dubai to boost the development of Odisha, which is emerging as a "growth-engine".

Noting that the government has created "ground- breaking" progress in developing regional air connectivity through the UDAN scheme, the Petroleum and Steel Minister said at present Bhubaneswar is only connected to Bangkok via direct flight service.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, he said Odisha is "emerging as a growth-engine for eastern India under Prime Minister's 'Purvodaya vision'", and improving direct international connectivity will further give a fillip to the region's developmental prospects.

Close

There has been a long-pending request from various quarters for introducing a direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai, Pradhan said in the letter dated September 17.

related news

"I am made to understand that there are more than 15,000 Odia people residing in different parts of the United Arab Emirates, who are forced to undertake an indirect route for travelling to Odisha.

"I also understand the Odia Society of UAE had a meeting with GM Air India Middle-east and Africa regarding viability of a direct Air India flight between Bhubaneswar and Dubai, based on favourable traffic data between these destinations," the minister said.

Pradhan also emphasised that Bhubaneswar is an educational, healthcare and cultural hub with rich potential for medical tourism, cultural tourism and educational exchange programmes.

"Keeping in mind the welfare of communities to and from Bhubaneswar - Dubai and the larger potential for development of Odisha, I request your personal intervention in launching a direct fligt between Bhubaneswar and Dubai at the earliest," he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 01:52 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.