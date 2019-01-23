Dharmendra Pradhan a 'habitual liar': Biju Janata Dal

The ruling Biju Janata Dal on Tuesday called Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan a "habitual liar" after Pradhan accused Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of scuttling Odisha's development by putting obstacles in the launch of a 415-km long coastal highway project.

Pradhan at a press conference at the national capital earlier in the day had alleged that "Patnaik is scuttling the development of the state, by creating obstacles in starting the 415-km coastal highway project, which will be a game changer for overall development of the state."

Hours after Pradhan's press conference, the BJD convened a press conference here and came down heavily on the Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister and called him a "habitual liar".

"The press conference of Pradhan is sponsored by the contractors interested to implement the coastal highway project in Odisha. The Union Minister is worried for the project before polls as he plans to generate election funds from the contractors," alleged senior BJD leader and Health Minister Pratap Jena.

Describing Pradhan's allegation against Patnaik as "false, baseless and not based on facts", Jena alleged that there is an attempt to avoid the state government for implementation of the Rs 9,000 crore project.

It took two-and-half year for the Union Cabinet to approve the coastal highway project in Odisha though Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced it in 2015, Jena pointed out adding that many villagers will become homeless if the new highway is constructed over the old road as planned by the Central govenrment.

"Therefore, it will be better if the highway is moved more towards the coast, which the Modi-led Government is not agreeing to," Jena said. Describing the Digha-Gopalpur costal highway, as a "game changer" for Odisha, Pradhan had claimed it was one of the grandest infrastructure projects ever undertaken in the state.

The Odisha government has been adopting delaying tactics and has not been forthcoming in extending the requisite clearances related to forest and coastal regulation zones, Pradhan alleged.