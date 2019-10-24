Dharavi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Dharavi Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Dharavi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Dharavi constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Dharavi is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai City district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 49.42% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 39.26% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Gaikwad Varsha Eknath won this seat by a margin of 15328 votes, which was 12.97% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 118160 votes.Gaikwad Varsha Eknath won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 9710 votes. INC polled 105523 votes, 49.74% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
