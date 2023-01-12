 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Jagdeep Dhankar questions 'basic structure' doctrine, says Parliament's sovereignty cannot be compromised by judiciary

PTI
Jan 12, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

As Vice President criticised the scrapping of the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act in 2015 by the apex court, Jagdeep Dhankhar said he does not subscribe to the Kesavananda Bharati case ruling that Parliament can amend the Constitution but not its basic structure.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar (File Image: PTI)

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar questioned the landmark 1973 Kesavananda Bharati case verdict that gave the basic structure doctrine, saying it set a bad precedent and if any authority questions Parliament's power to amend the Constitution, it would be difficult to say 'we are a democratic nation'.

As he again criticised the scrapping of the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act in 2015 by the apex court, Dhankhar said he does not subscribe to the Kesavananda Bharati case ruling that Parliament can amend the Constitution but not its basic structure.

The basic structure principle became the ground for setting aside several Constitutional amendments, including the quashing of the Constitutional amendment and the corresponding NJAC Act on the appointment of judges in the higher judiciary.

In the NJAC verdict, the apex court held that the law violated the principle of independence of the judiciary which was a basic tenet of the Constitution.

Dhankhar, who is the Rajya Sabha chairman, on Wednesday asserted that parliamentary sovereignty and autonomy are quintessential for the survival of democracy and cannot be permitted to be compromised by the executive or judiciary.

Addressing the 83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference here, he said that the judiciary cannot intervene in lawmaking.