Dhamamgaon Railway Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Dhamamgaon Railway Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Dhamamgaon Railway Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Dhamamgaon Railway constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Dhamamgaon Railway is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Amravati district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Dhamamgaon Railway Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 68.66% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 67.41% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jagtap Virendra Walmik won this seat by a margin of 974 votes, which was 0.49% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 199150 votes.Jagtap Virendra Valmik won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13448 votes. INC polled 182286 votes, 39.91% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
