Dhamamgaon Railway Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Dhamamgaon Railway Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Dhamamgaon Railway is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Amravati district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 68.66% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 67.41% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jagtap Virendra Walmik won this seat by a margin of 974 votes, which was 0.49% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 199150 votes.