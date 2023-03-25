 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DGFT official in Gujarat falls to death from 4th floor after arrest by CBI in bribery case

PTI
Mar 25, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST

Jawri Mal Bishnoi (44), a joint director of DGFT, was on March 24 arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, the official said.

Representative image/PTI

A senior official of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) died on March 25 morning after he allegedly jumped off his 4th-floor office here following his arrest in a bribery case, police said.

Jawri Mal Bishnoi (44), a joint director of DGFT, was on March 24 arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, the official said. The CBI then began searching his office located on the fourth floor of a building.

DGFT is a government body responsible for implementing the country's foreign trade policy. CBI carried out a search operation at his office throughout the night and was about to finish it in the morning when at around 9.45 am, the accused suddenly ran towards the window and threw himself out of it, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sudhir Desai.

Bishnoi sustained serious injuries due to the fall from the fourth floor and was taken to the civil hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police official said.