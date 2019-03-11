DGCA to conduct safety assessment of B737 MAX planes operational in India: Suresh Prabhu

The direction comes a day after a 737 MAX aircraft, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, crashed killing 157 people.
Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has asked aviation watchdog DGCA to undertake safety assessment of Boeing 737 MAX planes operated by domestic airlines.
Jet Airways and SpiceJet have 737 MAX aircraft in their fleet.
In a tweet on Monday, Prabhu said he has directed officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to undertake "safety assessment" of Boeing 737-MAX planes being flown by domestic carriers."Safety of the passengers is our utmost concern. Directed Secretary and DGCA to take appropriate action immediately," Prabhu said in a tweet. The incident on Sunday was the second time in less than five months that a 737 MAX 8 plane crashed. In October 2018, an aircraft operated by Lion Air crashed killing over 180 people in Indonesia.