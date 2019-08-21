App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

DGCA team to conduct preliminary probe in Uttarakhand helicopter crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is likely to probe the accident, the official added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Aviation regulator DGCA has deputed a team of officials to conduct a preliminary enquiry in the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand that killed three people on August 21, according to a senior official.

A private helicopter with three persons on board crashed near Moldi in the rain-hit Uttarkashi district after getting entangled in cables. The helicopter was engaged in relief and rescue operations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has deputed a team for preliminary enquiry. The AAIB is likely to probe the accident, the official said.

The AAIB has the responsibility of investigating all major aircraft incidents and accidents in the country.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 04:44 pm

tags #AAIB #aviation #DGCA #India

