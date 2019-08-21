DGCA team to conduct preliminary probe in Uttarakhand helicopter crash

Aviation regulator DGCA has deputed a team of officials to conduct a preliminary enquiry in the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand that killed three people on August 21, according to a senior official.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is likely to probe the accident, the official added.

A private helicopter with three persons on board crashed near Moldi in the rain-hit Uttarkashi district after getting entangled in cables. The helicopter was engaged in relief and rescue operations.

