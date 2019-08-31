App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2019 06:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

DGCA suspends SpiceJet pilot for mishearing ATC which led to runway incursion in Mumbai

In the last few weeks, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has suspended many pilots of SpiceJet and other airlines for similar runway incursion or excursion incidents.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Aviation regulator DGCA on August 31 suspended a first officer of SpiceJet for three months for mishearing an Air Traffic Control clearance, due to which he gave incorrect direction to the pilot-in-command (PIC), causing runway incursion at Mumbai airport, said a source.

"DGCA probe found that Atul Yadav, who was first officer on Surat-Mumbai flight on July 5, told the PIC that their plane was cleared by ATC to cross runway 14. The truth is the clearance was given to the IndiGo plane that was ahead of his plane," the source told PTI.

The SpiceJet plane had the call sign SEJ2763.

Close

When the regulator issued a show-cause notice to Yadav on August 19, he responded by admitting his mistake and stating the incursion happened on July 5 because another plane with a similar call sign — which was ahead of their plane — had received the ATC clearance to cross runway 14, the source said.

related news

The aircraft ahead of the SpiceJet plane was of IndiGo and it had a call sign IGO063, the source said.

In the last few weeks, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has suspended many pilots of SpiceJet and other airlines for similar runway incursion or excursion incidents.

"Yadav has been suspended for a period of three months. This period would be calculated from July 10, 2019," the official added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 31, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #aviation #DGCA #India #SpiceJet

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.