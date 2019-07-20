App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2019 08:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

DGCA suspends pilot for 3 months for wrongly transmitting hijack code on Srinagar flight

The three-month period of suspension would be counted from the date of the incident.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Aviation regulator DGCA on July 19 suspended an AirAsia India pilot for a period of three months for erroneously transmitting the 'hijack code' to the Air Traffic Services during a Delhi-Srinagar flight on June 9, sources said.

"As one of the engines had stalled at this I5-715 flight of AirAsia India, first officer (pilot) Capt Ravi Raj was supposed to transmit the emergency code 7700 to Air Traffic Services (ATS) authorities. Instead, he erroneously 'squawked' the hijack code 7500 to the ATS," the sources told PTI.

According to the sources, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to the AirAsia India pilot in the matter on June 28.

Close

"However, as the reply received was not satisfactory, the first officer was suspended for a period of three months on Friday by the DGCA," they said.

related news

The three-month period of suspension would be counted from the date of the incident.

Pilot-in-command Capt Kiran Sangwan of the AirAsia Delhi-Srinagar flight was given a warning by the DGCA on Friday for not "overseeing the function of the first officer properly", the sources said.

"The pilot-in-command has been warned to be more vigilant in the future. Since she was grounded since the date of the incident, she was allowed to resume her flying duties from Friday onward by the DGCA," they said.

In a statement, AirAsia India told PTI, "AirAsia India confirms receipt of final remarks on an event where a flight from Delhi to Srinagar diverted due to a technical issue. The flight landed uneventfully at Chandigarh. AirAsia India has assisted the DGCA in the investigation in entirety and endeavours to ensure safe skies."

When a flight sends 7500 code, the ATS facilities nearby get the message that this plane has been hijacked. The ATS facility, where the plane is expected to land, then asks pilots to confirm if the plane has been hijacked.

If the pilots confirm that the plane has been hijacked, the ATS then has to inform security officials so that subsequent action can be taken.
First Published on Jul 20, 2019 08:30 am

tags #AirAsia #aviation #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.