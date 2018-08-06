App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 02:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

DGCA suspends licence of two Jet Airways pilots for runway incursion at Riyadh

As many as 148 people on board the Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight escaped unhurt after the aircraft went off the runway following an aborted take off from there on August 3, the airline had said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the flying licence of two Jet Airways pilots for attempting to take off an aircraft from a taxiway parallel to the runway at Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia last week.

As many as 148 people on board the Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight escaped unhurt after the aircraft went off the runway following an aborted take off from there on August 3, the airline had said.

An official of the aviation regulator DGCA had said that the pilots aborted the take off after they were informed about a "barrier" on the runway.

The aircraft was taxing at 100 knots. It veered off the runway due to sudden stopping, the official had said.

related news

"The DGCA has suspended flying licence of both the pilots involved in runway excursion incident at Riyadh, pending investigation," a senior DGCA official said today.

Earlier today, the Saudi Aviation Investigation Bureau in a release said the aircraft aborted taking off on a taxiway that ran parallel to the runway.

Jet Airways Boeing B737, VTJFS aircraft heading to Mumbai with 141 passengers and seven crew members overshoot taxiway at the King Khalid International Airport, the AIB said. "Initial factual information confirmed that the aircraft attempted to take off from taxiway (K) parallel to take off designated runway (R33) while the visibility was high and there was no obstacle of FOD (foreign object) on the taxiway," it said.

"The aircraft accelerated with full take off power and exceeded the taxiway onto an unpaved area, ending up close to the exit of taxiway (GF), north of taxiway (K)," it added.

The AIB is conducting a safety probe into the incident along with India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. Jet Airways in a tweet said on August 3 that its Mumbai-bound flight had aborted the take off and veered off the runway at Riyadh airport, but the airline had not specified any reason for it.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 02:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #DGCA #India #Jet Airways

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.