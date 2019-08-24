App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 08:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

DGCA suspends helicopter services for relief operations in Uttarakhand

There have been landslides in Uttarakhand due to excessive rainfall.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Aviation watchdog DGCA has suspended helicopter services for relief operations in Uttarakhand in the wake of two chopper crashes wherein three people died, according to a senior official.

Only in emergency situations, helicopter services for relief operations would be allowed till the state authorities put in place Standard Operating Procedures, the official said.

In a chopper crash on August 21, all three people onboard were killed, while in another incident on August 23, two people suffered minor injuries.

The official told PTI that helicopter services would remain suspended for relief operations till the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority and the State Disaster Relief Authority make SOPs for such operations.

Till the SOPs are in place, emergency helicopter services for relief work would be permitted under direct supervision of DGCA Flight Operating Inspector.

There have been landslides in the state due to excessive rainfall.

First Published on Aug 24, 2019 08:22 pm

tags #India #Uttarakhand

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

