DGCA suspends 2 certified flight instructors for a year after conducting safety audits

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has found several deficiencies across flying training organisations audited since March this year. The regulatory authority has since suspended two certified flying instructors for one year and one flight training organisation for discrepancies.

The Director-General of Civil Aviation had ordered special safety audits for all flight training organizations (FTOs) in the country to assess safety standards and systemic deficiencies in their operations, maintenance, and training.

At the time of the DGCA audit, which had begun on March 21, 2022, there were 32 functional FTOs. So far, 30 FTOs have been audited by the regulatory authority.

A statement released by the DGCA read: “Based on these audit findings and findings in a recent accident, enforcement action has been issued. Warning letters have been shot to two accountable managers, suspension orders to two CFIs for a year, two CFI for three months, one Deputy CFI for a year, two Deputy CFIs for three months, and one AFI for three months and one student for three months. Further, the approval of one Flying Training Organisation has been suspended. Enforcement actions against other individuals/ FTOs are at various stages.”

The audits have revealed the following salient safety deficiencies:

Non-Compliance of DGCA requirements for the conduct of breath analyzer (BA) examination i.e., few of the instructors, student pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers did not undergo BA test or submit undertaking prior to commencement of duty/exercise of privileges. In few cases the equipment being used was not in compliance with the requirements or calibrated as required. False logging was observed i.e., in few cases dual flight has been logged as solo flight and few other cases the taxi time was calculated towards the instrument flying time of the student pilot.

Operation of aircraft with faulty or unserviceable aircraft instruments such as fuel gauges, stall warning etc.

Deficiencies in the ground training of student pilots, i.e., overlap of flying training and ground training, lack of arrangement for ground training, not having the required instructors.

Deficiencies in flying training procedures and their implementation i.e., student pilots not appropriately briefed and trained on emergencies/essential exercises before being released for solo flights/cross country, adhocism in the allocation of trainers as trainers are frequently changed and thereby affecting the learning experience of student pilots.

The facilities at the airfield/training organisation are not being maintained as per the requirements i.e., runway surface was found worn out, wind sock was found torn or nonstandard.

The emergency response plan was not practiced and contained obsolete contact details. The emergency response plan is of great importance when an accident/incident occurs.