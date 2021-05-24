DGCA starts investigation on mid-air in-flight wedding; entire SpiceJet crew off-rostered

The couple getting married on board a chartered SpiceJet flight (Image: ANI)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated investigations into a mid-air wedding that took place on-board a SpiceJet flight on May 23.

According to the Airport Director, the couple tied the knot on-board a chartered flight from Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Their relatives and other guests were on the same flight.

The Airport Authority officials were reportedly unaware of the mid-air marriage ceremony, the Airport Director has told news agency ANI.

The civil aviation regulatory body has now sought a full report from the airline and the Airport Authority on the mid-air in-flight wedding.

The SpiceJet crew has been off rostered by the DGCA and the airline has been directed to lodge complaints with relevant authorities against those who did not follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Commenting on the incident, a SpiceJet spokesperson said: “The SpiceJet Boeing 737 was chartered by a travel agent in Madurai on May 23, 2021, for a group of passengers for a joy ride post their wedding. The client was clearly briefed on COVID-19 guidelines to be followed and denied permission for any activity to be performed on board. The approval for this flight was taken as a joy ride for the wedding group.”

The SpiceJet spokesperson added: “The agent and the guest passengers were briefed in detail, both in writing as well as verbally, on social distancing and safety norms to be followed as per COVID-19 guidelines both at the airport and on board the aircraft throughout the journey.”

According to the airlines, the wedding party had been repeatedly briefed on the COVID-19 safety norms to be followed by the operating cabin crew and advised to follow the protocols laid down by the DGCA including restrictions on photography and videography.

However, “despite repeated requests and reminders the passengers did not follow the COVID-19 guidelines and the airline is taking appropriate action as per rules”, the spokesperson informed.