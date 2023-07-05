DGCA signs MoU with EU aviation safety agency for unmanned aircraft systems

DGCA signed a MoU with EU for unmanned aircraft systems

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to cooperate on unmanned aircraft systems and innovative air mobility.

The MoU follows a letter of intent (LoI) that was signed during the EU-India Aviation Summit in New Delhi on April 20, 2023. The MoU will focus on collaboration on unmanned aircraft and innovative air mobility between the two civil aviation authorities, according to a press release.

It is to ensure regular information sharing on technological developments and research in this area. According to the Aviation Ministry, the MoU will result in conferences, workshops, training programmes conducted by DGCA and EASA.

The Ministry of Aviation said, “This collaboration would include cooperation between DGCA and EASA in the areas of development of certification standards and environmental standards and related requirements for the certification and use of unmanned aircraft systems and innovative air mobility operations.”

The statement added, “The MoU will include licensing of personnel, training, air traffic management and infrastructure, including Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) standards and services.”

The MoU should result in harmonized standards and accelerated growth of Indian unmanned aviation sector, according to the press release.