DGCA seeks report after SpiceJet passengers get 'locked' in aerobridge at Delhi airport

A vlogger, who was one of the passengers, shared a video of the incident (Image: Instagram/soumilvlogs)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on January 12 sought a report from SpiceJet after the airline was accused of "locking up" passengers of a Bengaluru-bound flight in an aerobridge at the Delhi airport.

The private carrier was also accused by one of the passengers that senior citizens who were waiting for the flight in the aerobridge were denied water.

The alleged incidents pertain to the Delhi-Bengaluru SpiceJet flight SG 8133 on January 10. Soumil Agarwal, a travel vlogger, was among the passengers who had to wait in the aerobridge.

“I understand that sometimes flights get delayed. But making the passengers cross the Boarding gate, then closing the flight gates and not letting your passengers go beyond any of these 2 ways, and locking them up in the middle is not cool," Agarwal said on social media, as he shared a video.

“When passengers asked to open the boarding gate so that they can rest back at the waiting area, the authorities denied it and went missing, when senior citizens asked for water because they were locked in there for more than an hour and had no water, the authorities didn’t give them water and told them to ask for water in the flight once the gates are open. And when people asked them how much tentative time would it take for that- they had no answer. Who treats their customers like this?” he further claimed.

SpiceJet, in a statement issued on January 11, said the flight was delayed due to weather disruption that led to incoming crew exceeding their duty time limit.

"As a result of this, the incoming crew was not legal to operate the subsequent flight to Bengaluru and crew was arranged from another incoming flight which was legal as per duty-time limitation," it had said.

According to the statement, as passengers had completed the security check they were requested to wait in the aerobridge.

"Water was served to passengers who were on the lower floor near the aircraft door and aerobridge passage. The video was shot outside of the boarding gate which had limited access. All passengers on the said flight were provided service recovery vouchers," it added.

Further, the airline said that on average, the turnaround time for a Boeing aircraft is 40-45 minutes at Delhi airport and for this particular flight, it was around 20 minutes more than the average turnaround time.

In recent days, the DGCA has issued show-cause notices to Air India for incidents of passenger misbehaviour onboard two international flights.

Go First has also been served a show-cause notice after 55 passengers who were to board a Delhi flight were left behind in a coach at Bangalore airport.

With PTI inputs