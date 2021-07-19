MARKET NEWS

Domestic air passenger traffic in June up 47.18% compared to May: DGCA

The passenger load in June 2021 stood at 31.13 lakh, marking a 56.9 percent growth as compared to the same period in the past year, the civil aviation sector regulator said.

Moneycontrol News
July 19, 2021 / 06:32 PM IST
Representative Image (Source: Shutterstock)

Domestic air passenger traffic surged by 47.18 percent in June as compared to May, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on July 19.

The total passenger load in June stood at 31.13 lakh, whereas, the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines in May was stated to be 19.84 lakh.

The passenger traffic in June 2021 also marked a 56.9 percent growth as compared to the same month in the past year, the aviation sector regulator said.

Notably, the flight restrictions have been relatively eased as compared to June last year, when complete lockdowns were imposed by several states to curb the pace of COVID-19 transmission.

The air passenger traffic, after steadily recovering since late 2020, had dipped again between March and May due to the onset of COVID-19 second wave. In June, the numbers improved due to the decline in infection rate and the subsequent easing of curbs.

The highest passenger load factor, which measures the capacity utilisation of the flights, was recorded last month by SpiceJet at 71 percent. Go Air recorded a passenger load factor of 70.9 percent, followed by Star Air recording 65.9 percent and Air India 58.4 percent.

Also Read | DGCA extends ban on international flights till July 31

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of June 2021 has been 2.90 percent, the DGCA said.

Sharing data for a six-month period, the regulator said 343.37 lakh passengers were carried by domestic airlines during January to June 2021 as against 351.78 lakh passengers carried during the corresponding period of previous year.

In terms of market share, IndiGo continued to maintain its lead. The no-frills carrier carried 17.02 lakh passengers, accounting for 54.7 percent of the total domestic air passenger traffic for the month. Air India was a distant second, with 5.14 lakh passengers and 16.5 percent market share.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #air passenger traffic #aviation sector #DGCA #domestic flights
first published: Jul 19, 2021 05:54 pm

