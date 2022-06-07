English
    DGCA orders probe after Air Arabia flight lands in Ahmedabad following distress call

    The Abu Dhabi-Chittagong flight developed an engine snag mid-air, and was forced to make an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad airport.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 07, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST
    Representative image

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 7 ordered a probe into an incident involving an Air Arabia flight, which made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad airport last night following a distress call.

    The flight, 3L-062, had taken off from Abu Dhabi late on June 6 and was scheduled to reach Chittagong in Bangladesh. However, the air crew declared a Mayday after the flight developed an engine snag on Airbus A320 (A6-AOT).

    "The preliminary investigation will be done by DGCA in consultation with Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)," a senior official of the aviation regulatory body told news agency ANI.

    The aircraft "experienced No.1 Engine Stall and Engine Fail ECAM warnings came on", the official added.

    The flight landed "safely" at Ahmedabad Airport, the DGCA noted in its statement, adding that a team has been dispatched to conduct the initial probe.

    "Mumbai office, in consultation with AAIB, is being sent to Ahmedabad for preliminary investigation," the statement said.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 7, 2022 03:53 pm
