DGCA orders probe after Air Arabia flight lands in Ahmedabad following distress call

Representative image

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 7 ordered a probe into an incident involving an Air Arabia flight, which made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad airport last night following a distress call.

The flight, 3L-062, had taken off from Abu Dhabi late on June 6 and was scheduled to reach Chittagong in Bangladesh. However, the air crew declared a Mayday after the flight developed an engine snag on Airbus A320 (A6-AOT).

"The preliminary investigation will be done by DGCA in consultation with Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)," a senior official of the aviation regulatory body told news agency ANI.

The aircraft "experienced No.1 Engine Stall and Engine Fail ECAM warnings came on", the official added.

Also Read | Air India's A320neo plane's engine shuts down mid-air, makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

The flight landed "safely" at Ahmedabad Airport, the DGCA noted in its statement, adding that a team has been dispatched to conduct the initial probe.

"Mumbai office, in consultation with AAIB, is being sent to Ahmedabad for preliminary investigation," the statement said.