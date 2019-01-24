App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 09:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

DGCA issues regulations for manned hot air balloons

The regulations, issued on January 18, stated that all manned hot air balloons would be required to be registered before any flight was undertaken.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In order to ensure safety on manned hot air balloons, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued regulations regarding the balloons' manufacture, registration, maintenance and airworthiness certificate.

"The hot air balloon shall not be sold or disposed of in any way to any person or firm without production of a certificate from the DGCA," the regulations stated.

The certificate would be granted by the DGCA after verifying the antecedents of the prospective buyers from the Ministry of Home Affairs through the local police authorities, the regulations added.

The manufacturer should develop a satisfactory maintenance programme to ensure continued airworthiness of the hot air balloon and should deliver the same with every balloon produced, the DGCA stated.

"The owner/operator shall be responsible for the safe custody, security and access control to the hot air balloon," the civil aviation watchdog said.

"Notwithstanding the above, the owner/operator of hot air balloon shall comply with the security related directives issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs from time to time," it added.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 09:18 am

