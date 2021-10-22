DGCA fines two flying training organisations Rs 75,000 for violation of rules

Representative Image (Image: Shutterstock)

The DGCA on Friday said that it has imposed a penalty of Rs 75,000 each on two flying training organisations (FTOs) that were found violating the aviation regulator's rules in audits done last month. This is the first time that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has imposed a financial penalty on anyone, according to a statement.

"The lapses (on the part of the two FTOs) were related to improper maintenance of breath analyser (BA) equipment for the conduct of mandatory BA test and the fine in each case amounts to Rs 75,000," the DGCA said in its statement. This "level-1 non-compliance" was found when the DGCA conducted special audits of FTOs in September, it said.

According to DGCA rules, trainee pilots and other aviation sector employees have to undergo random BA tests. The DGCA imposed financial penalties on the two FTOs under the newly introduced Section 10A of the Aircraft Act, 1934.

"In September 2020, Section 10A was introduced in the Aircraft Act, 1934 providing for the financial penalty against the service providers involved in violation of regulations or requirements," the DGCA mentioned. Subsequently, in May this year, an enabling provision was introduced by amending Rule 162 read with Schedule 6B of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.