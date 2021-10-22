MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

DGCA fines two flying training organisations Rs 75,000 for violation of rules

This is the first time that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has imposed a financial penalty on anyone, according to a statement.

PTI
October 22, 2021 / 08:58 PM IST
Representative Image (Image: Shutterstock)

Representative Image (Image: Shutterstock)

The DGCA on Friday said that it has imposed a penalty of Rs 75,000 each on two flying training organisations (FTOs) that were found violating the aviation regulator's rules in audits done last month. This is the first time that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has imposed a financial penalty on anyone, according to a statement.

"The lapses (on the part of the two FTOs) were related to improper maintenance of breath analyser (BA) equipment for the conduct of mandatory BA test and the fine in each case amounts to Rs 75,000," the DGCA said in its statement. This "level-1 non-compliance" was found when the DGCA conducted special audits of FTOs in September, it said.

ALSO READ: Domestic air passenger traffic rises in September, says DGCA

According to DGCA rules, trainee pilots and other aviation sector employees have to undergo random BA tests. The DGCA imposed financial penalties on the two FTOs under the newly introduced Section 10A of the Aircraft Act, 1934.

"In September 2020, Section 10A was introduced in the Aircraft Act, 1934 providing for the financial penalty against the service providers involved in violation of regulations or requirements," the DGCA mentioned. Subsequently, in May this year, an enabling provision was introduced by amending Rule 162 read with Schedule 6B of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.
PTI
Tags: #Civil Aviation #DGCA #flying training organisations
first published: Oct 22, 2021 08:58 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.