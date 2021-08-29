DGCA extends ban on international passenger flights until September 30

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the ban on international scheduled commercial passenger flights to and from India, which was scheduled to end on August 31. The ban is now extended till September 30.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of September 30, 2021," the DGCA circular said.

International scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis, DGCA said in a circular.

The restriction doesn't apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

Scheduled international passenger flights were suspended in India on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The aviation authority has extended the ban several times since then.

While domestic flights resumed in May, international travel remained suspended as COVID-19 cases remained at high levels.