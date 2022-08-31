English
    DGCA deregisters two more aircraft of SpiceJet

    With the latest deregistration, a total of six Boeing 737 aircraft of the budget carrier have been deregistered in August.

    PTI
    August 31, 2022 / 08:36 PM IST
    Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday deregistered two more Boeing 737 planes of SpiceJet following non-payment of dues to lessors. With the latest deregistration, a total of six Boeing 737 aircraft of the budget carrier have been deregistered in August.

    Boeing 737-800 aircraft VT-SPU and Boeing 737-900ER aircraft VT-SGQ have been deregistered under IDERA on August 31, according to a senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Under the Cape Town Convention, lessors and lenders can seek deregistration of a leased aircraft in case there is a default. Such requests are done under Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorisation (IDERA).

    In recent months, SpiceJet has been facing turbulent times, including financial headwinds. In July, the regulator directed the airline to operate only 50 percent of flights in the wake of many of its planes facing technical issues. On Wednesday, the carrier reported a net loss of Rs 789 crore for the three months ended June.
