Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 10:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DGCA bars use of wide-body aircraft at Kozhikode airport this monsoon

The decision comes four days after a narrow-body Boeing 737 Air India Express flight with 190 people on board overshot the runway and crashed at the Kozhikode airport amid heavy rain

Moneycontrol News

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on August 11 disallowed the use of wide-body aircraft at the Kozhikode airport this monsoon "out of abundant caution", news agency ANI reported. However, no official duration for the ban has been given.

The decision comes four days after a narrow-body Boeing 737 Air India Express flight with 190 people on board overshot the runway and crashed at the Kozhikode airport amid heavy rain. All such flights scheduled to land at Kozhikode will accordingly be diverted to Trivandrum and Kochi, the report added.

The aviation regulator will conduct a special audit of airports that receive heavy rains.

Also Read | Air India Express crash: Do investigators take the easy way out by blaming pilots?

It was only in 2019 that the DGCA had permitted wide-body aircraft operations at this airport. Aircraft like the B747 and A350 are wide-bodied that allow them to operate long haul flights in comparison to narrow-body aircraft like B737 and A320. A wide-body aircraft also needs a longer runway length to take off or land.

The senior DGCA official said, "The special audit will be done at airports like Mumbai and Chennai that are affected by heavy rains annually."

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) manages more than 100 airports in the country, including the one in Kozhikode. However, major airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are managed by private companies.

The Air India Express flight from Dubai overshot the tabletop runway on August 9, fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke up, killing 18 people, including both the pilots.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 09:52 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #DGCA #India

