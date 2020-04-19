App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2020 08:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DGCA asks airlines to refrain from booking tickets post-lockdown

Airlines to be given sufficient notice and time for restarting operations, it has said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked all airlines to refrain from booking tickets post lockdown.

"... It has been noted that airlines have started bookings tickets for journeys w.e.f. the 04th of May, 2020. In this respect, it is brought to notice of all concerned that no decision to commence the operation of domestic/international flight w.e.f. 04th of May has been taken yet," DGCA has said.

Airlines will be given sufficient notice and time for restarting operations, it has said.

Also Read: Haven't received any govt notice on bookings open from May 4: Vistara, AirAsia India

Earlier, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had advised airlines to open bookings only after the government takes a decision on resuming passenger flight services.

Puri said on Twitter the government has not taken any decision to open domestic or international flight operations so far.

The first phase of the lockdown imposed in the country in view of the coronavirus outbreak was from March 25 to April 14. The second phase started on April 15 and will end on May 3.

All domestic and international commercial passenger flight operations have been suspended during the lockdown period. However, cargo flights and special flights authorised by aviation regulator DGCA have been permitted during this period.

First Published on Apr 19, 2020 07:54 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

