DGCA asks airlines to be vigilant in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman, waters of Persian Gulf

The DGCA on Wednesday asked Indian airline companies to remain vigilant and take all precautions in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman and waters of Persian Gulf, hours after a Ukrainian International airlines carrying 180 passengers crashed near Tehran in Iran.

"We had held meetings with the concerned Airlines and have sensitised them to remain vigilant and take all precautions," said a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday morning.