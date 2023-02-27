DGCA approves modification for Hindustan-228 aircraft with 19 passengers

A new variant of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's aircraft 'Hindustan 228-201 LW' has been approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), HAL announced on Monday.

This variant has maximum take-off weight of 5,695 kg with 19 passenger capability, the Bengaluru-headquartered HAL said in a statement.

With this modification, the aircraft would fall in the Sub 5,700 kg aircraft category, it said.

"This variant provides several operational benefits for operators such as reduced pilot qualification requirement enabling pilots with Commercial Pilot License to fly the aircraft, enhanced availability of pilot pool for the aircraft and reduced operational cost," HAL said.

In addition, the new variant will result in reduced training requirement for flying and ground crew including aircraft maintenance engineers, it was stated.

