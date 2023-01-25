DGCA amends norms to provide refund to passengers who were shifted to lower class

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on January 25 announced new guidelines asking airlines to refund passengers that were downgraded to a lower class.

As part of the new guidelines, the aviation regulator has asked airlines to issue a 75 percent refund of the cost of ticket including taxes to passenger that were downgraded when flying on a domestic route.

Similarly, for passengers flying on international routes, if the route length is 1,500 km or lower, airlines will have to provide a refund amounting to 30 percent of the cost of ticket including taxes, if a passenger's seat is downgraded.

For international flights between 1,500 km and 3,500 km, airlines will have to provide a refund amounting to 50 percent of the cost of ticket including taxes, if a passenger's seat is downgraded.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

ALSO READ: DGCA sets new rules for duty timings of air traffic control employees Similarly, for international flights above 3,500 km, airlines will have to provide a refund amounting to 75 percent of the cost of ticket including taxes, if a passenger's seat is downgraded. Related stories 1,100 booths identified as 'vulnerable', 28 'critical' in poll-bound Tripura: CEO

AT&T beats wireless subscriber estimates; earnings hit by $25 billion charge These rules will apply to all airlines that operate to and from India. "The DGCA is in the process of amending its Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section-3, Series M Part IV... to protect the rights of air travellers affected by downgrading of their ticket," the regulator said in a statement. The airline regulator had on December 23 announced that it will soon come up with guidelines, asking airlines to issue refunds to passengers if downgraded to a lower class. The proposal to make these changes comes at a time when airlines in India have been allegedly downgrading passengers with business class tickets to economy. In June, the DGCA had asked Air India to not book more business class passengers than the number of serviceable seats available. The regulator had warned that any violation will invite enforcement action. Air India's issues arose due to an old fleet with poorly maintained seats. The regulator had conducted a probe into the issue after receiving complaints from passengers.

Moneycontrol News