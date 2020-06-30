App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 10:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Devshayani Ekadashi 2020: Here's all you need to know

This year, Ekadashi Tithi begins at 7:49 pm on June 30 and ends at 5:29 pm on July 1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Lord Vishnu (Image courtesy: Wikipedia Commons)
Devshayani Ekadashi or Ashadhi Ekadashi occurs in June or July, and is an important Hindu festival celebrated by the devotees of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.

Usually devotees keep fast and worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on Ekadashi, chanting hymns and prayers through the night, seeking blessings for a blissful life. Some even pray to seek salvation from the cycle of birth, death and rebirth.

The festival is known by different names such as Padma, Hari Shayani, Maha Ekadashi, Devpodhi and Ashadhi Ekadashi.

According to Hindu mythology, on this day, Lord Vishnu goes into a deep sleep or is in deep meditation and wakes up after four months on Prabodhini Ekadashi or Kartik Ekadashi. During this period, Lord Shiva is believed to look after the activities on Earth.

The holy month of Sawan also falls in this period.

Start and end time of Ekadashi

This year, Ekadashi Tithi begins at 7:49 pm on June 30 and ends at 5:29 pm on July 1.

Pandharpur Yatra

Followers of Lord Vitthal, also known as Warkaris, begin their annual pilgrimage from different parts of Maharashtra and neighbouring states, and gather at the temple in Pandharpur every year on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Devotees carry palanquin processions of the footprints of the deity – as well as other saints from the Warkari sect various other saints such as Dnyaneshwar  and  Tukaram – from their respective shrines to Pandharpur temple. 
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:43 pm

