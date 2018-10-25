Devotee moves Kerala HC to ban non-Hindus from visiting Sabarimala temple

Moneycontrol News

Amid protest over entry of women in menstruating age in the Sabarimala temple, a devotee has filed a petition in the Kerala High Court seeking a ban on entry of non-Hindus into the shrine, reports The Hindu.

In the petition, TG Mohandas, a devotee, sought a directive from the High Court enforcing Rule 3 (a) framed under the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of entry) Act, 1965. The clause prohibits non-Hindus from entering temples.

According to the report, Mohandas said that the Supreme Court of India (SC) had invalidated only Rule 3 (b) which used to prevent women’s entry at such time during which they were not allowed by custom and usage to enter a place of public worship.

However, the petitioner said that clauses (a), (c), (d), (f) of the rules were still in force.

According to these clauses, non-Hindus, drunk or disorderly persons are not allowed to enter Hindu temples falling under the Devaswom boards.

Also read: TDB not to file report on prevailing situation in Supreme Court

The petitioner also blamed the Kerala government, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDP), and the police for “attempting” to create communal disharmony at the shrine by facilitating entry of non-Hindu women into the temple against the wishes of the devotees, the report adds.

He further pointed out that the government did not try to take the stakeholders into confidence before implementing the SC verdict.

The petitioner also sought a directive to conduct an independent investigation into the police action in permitting non-Hindu women and non-idol worshippers in the temple.

Meanwhile, four women in the menstrual age group have approached the Kerala High Court seeking a direction to the state government to provide them security to offer prayers at the temple.