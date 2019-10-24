Devlali Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Devlali Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Devlali Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Devlali constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Devlali is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nashik district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 54.36% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 53.26% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Gholap Yogesh(Bapu) Babanrao won this seat by a margin of 28171 votes, which was 21.23% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 132668 votes.Gholap Baban Shankar won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 10120 votes. SS polled 118160 votes, 38.73% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
