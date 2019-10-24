Devlali Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Devlali Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Devlali is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nashik district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 54.36% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 53.26% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Gholap Yogesh(Bapu) Babanrao won this seat by a margin of 28171 votes, which was 21.23% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 132668 votes.