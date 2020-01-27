Devendra Fadnavis warns of agitation if Marathwada projects are halted

Widespread agitations will be held if the Uddhav Thackeray government tries to halt or slow down projects started by the earlier BJP-led dispensation to tackle drought in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on January 27.

He was speaking to reporters in Aurangabad during a one-day token hunger strike by party colleague and former minister Pankaja Munde against what the BJP has claimed is the neglect of the drought-prone region.

"Our government sought permission to construct new projects in Marathwada. We had sanctioned a water grid for the region and had even made of a draft of the plan. These projects should not be halted or slowed down (by the MVA government)," Fadnavis said.

"If this (water grid) project is brought to a halt, then widespread agitations under the leadership of Pankaja Munde will be held," he warned.