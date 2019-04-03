App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 09:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Devendra Fadnavis takes dig at Sharad Pawar over his decision to not contest polls

Addressing a rally at Gondia in east Maharashtra with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on dais, the chief minister, without taking name of Pawar, said the captain of the team against the BJP has already refused to play.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Devendra Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis
Whatsapp

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday took a jibe at NCP chief Sharad Pawar who recently announced that he would not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, contrary to indications that he might enter the poll arena.

Addressing a rally at Gondia in east Maharashtra with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on dais, the chief minister, without taking name of Pawar, said the captain of the team against the BJP has already refused to play.

"The BJP is fighting such opponents in Bhandara-Gondiya (Lok Sabha constituency) whose captain has refused to play at the very beginning," he said.

Fadnavis was apparently referring to Pawar's decision to not contest the elections amidst speculations that he might enter the poll fray from Madha seat.

related news

"Similarly, the so-called vice captain Praful Patel has also refused to play. (NCP) supporter Nana Patole is now contesting from Nagpur from where he is set to lose badly and forfeit his election deposit," he said.

Patole is facing Union minister and BJP heavyweight Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur constituency.

Patole had won the 2014 general elections from Bhandara-Gondiya seat on the BJP ticket by defeating NCP stalwart Patel.

However, he resigned later and joined the Congress. In the bypoll held in 2018, the NCP wrested the seat from the BJP.

The NCP has fielded Nana Panchbuddhe against the BJP's Sunil Mendhe from the seat which will vote on April 11.

In his address, Fadnavis also took swipe at the NCP over its election manifesto, which was released recently.

"The BJP tried to resolve various issues facing farmers and those pertaining to Nazul rights in Bhandara-Gondiya. The Congress-NCP had purchased paddy worth Rs 1300 crore in 15 years of their rule whereas the BJP bought paddy worth Rs 3500 crore in the last five years," he said.

The CM said the NCP's manifesto "welcomes Pakistani terrorists in India to kill people and soldiers".

"The NCP manifesto talks about a dialogue with Pakistan. Should we go and talk to Pakistan? Shame on those people who ask for a dialogue with Pakistan at a time when our soldiers are getting killed in terror attacks," he alleged.

He added, "This is Modi's India. If anyone tries to attack us, he will be killed by our soldiers in his own territory".

Speculations over Pawar's candidature grew when he said that party workers are asking him to contest.

However, days later Pawar, who had last contested Lok Sabha elections from Madha in 2009, clarified that he was not keen.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 09:46 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Maharashtra #Narendra Modi #Politics #Sharad Pawar

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Does Rahul Know What Are The Real Issues In Wayanad?

WATCH | Warner Has an Unquenchable Thirst for Success: Moody

Tajik Pop Star Fined for Asking Friends to Birthday Party

White Tigress in Rajkot Zoo Gives Birth to Three Healthy Cubs

Instagram Stars: Harry, Meghan Fastest to Hit 1 Million Fans

Congress, TDP 'Hurting' Morale of Armed Forces, Says Rajnath Singh

Congress to Release Manifesto at 22 Places Across Country on Thursday

IPL 2019 | 'Stop It!' - Pollard Leaves Twitter Stunned With Acrobatic ...

Residents Lament Wayanad’s Connectivity Issues Ahead of Rahul Gandhi ...

Congress manifesto favours separatists, terrorists, says Nirmala Sitha ...

General elections 2019: BJP releases 16th list, drops Kirit Somaiya fr ...

Below normal monsoon is the new normal, says Jatin Singh of Skymet

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Govt, RBI will have to bring new rules: Amitabh Kant on SC order on Fe ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower on Skymet's 'below normal' monsoon war ...

Metropolis Healthcare IPO: Here's what analysts recommend

Here's why market expert Saurabh Mukherjea is bullish on Asian Paints

RBI far more dovish than it was 3 months ago, says Adrian Mowat

Days after talk of unity, fissures in Sena-BJP bonhomie: Mistrust amon ...

Congress Manifesto 2019: To fulfil job dreams for its citizens, party ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 3: Hindu groups organise, ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Joker trailer: Joaquin Phoenix slowly veers towards madness in this or ...

Yaya Toure, Raheem Sterling slam Leonardo Bonucci, Massimiliano Allegr ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join ...

IPL Live Score, MI vs CSK Match at Wankhede: MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav st ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone looks unrecognisable as she wears her look ...

IPL style quotient: Salman Khan’s costume designer has a fashion adv ...

Game Of Thrones: Sophie Turner's fiance Joe Jonas signed an NDA, here' ...

Kalank: Here's how Varun Dhawan reacted when asked about replacing Sha ...

Nerkonda Paarvai: Vidya Balan wraps shooting of her Tamil debut, write ...

Irrfan Khan confirms his recovery, pens a heartfelt thank you message ...

Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s ’ ...

Chris Hemsworth wants Joe Russo to try spicy Indian food, wants to see ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.