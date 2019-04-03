Devendra Fadnavis takes dig at Sharad Pawar over his decision to not contest polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday took a jibe at NCP chief Sharad Pawar who recently announced that he would not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, contrary to indications that he might enter the poll arena.

Addressing a rally at Gondia in east Maharashtra with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on dais, the chief minister, without taking name of Pawar, said the captain of the team against the BJP has already refused to play.

"The BJP is fighting such opponents in Bhandara-Gondiya (Lok Sabha constituency) whose captain has refused to play at the very beginning," he said.

Fadnavis was apparently referring to Pawar's decision to not contest the elections amidst speculations that he might enter the poll fray from Madha seat.

"Similarly, the so-called vice captain Praful Patel has also refused to play. (NCP) supporter Nana Patole is now contesting from Nagpur from where he is set to lose badly and forfeit his election deposit," he said.

Patole is facing Union minister and BJP heavyweight Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur constituency.

Patole had won the 2014 general elections from Bhandara-Gondiya seat on the BJP ticket by defeating NCP stalwart Patel.

However, he resigned later and joined the Congress. In the bypoll held in 2018, the NCP wrested the seat from the BJP.

The NCP has fielded Nana Panchbuddhe against the BJP's Sunil Mendhe from the seat which will vote on April 11.

In his address, Fadnavis also took swipe at the NCP over its election manifesto, which was released recently.

"The BJP tried to resolve various issues facing farmers and those pertaining to Nazul rights in Bhandara-Gondiya. The Congress-NCP had purchased paddy worth Rs 1300 crore in 15 years of their rule whereas the BJP bought paddy worth Rs 3500 crore in the last five years," he said.

The CM said the NCP's manifesto "welcomes Pakistani terrorists in India to kill people and soldiers".

"The NCP manifesto talks about a dialogue with Pakistan. Should we go and talk to Pakistan? Shame on those people who ask for a dialogue with Pakistan at a time when our soldiers are getting killed in terror attacks," he alleged.

He added, "This is Modi's India. If anyone tries to attack us, he will be killed by our soldiers in his own territory".

Speculations over Pawar's candidature grew when he said that party workers are asking him to contest.

However, days later Pawar, who had last contested Lok Sabha elections from Madha in 2009, clarified that he was not keen.