Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 10:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Devendra Fadnavis meets Uddhav Thackeray

Fadnavis, who was on Vidarbha tour, cancelled some of his programmes scheduled for Thursday evening and rushed back to Mumbai to meet Thackeray after the Sena chief indicated that he would like to meet, sources said.

PTI
Whatsapp

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who returned here leaving his Vidarbha tour halfway through, rushed to the residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Thursday evening.

He was accompanied by BJP leader and state revenue minister Chandrakant Patil, party sources said.

Senior Sena leader and state industries minister Subhash Desai was also present as Fadnavis met Thackeray at 'Matoshri', the Thackeray family's residence in suburban Bandra.

Fadnavis, who was on Vidarbha tour, cancelled some of his programmes scheduled for Thursday evening and rushed back to Mumbai to meet Thackeray after the Sena chief indicated that he would like to meet, sources said.

The meeting was in progress late Thursday night.

The Sena has been regularly hitting out at its ally BJP on various issues over the last few years.

While the BJP has indicated that it would like to form alliance with it for the coming Lok Sabha elections, the Sena has been giving mixed signals.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 10:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Maharashtra #Politics #Uddhav Thackeray

